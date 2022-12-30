SORA, Sr. Mary

SORA, OSF, Sr. Mary Jean
Age 97, of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN. Visitation is Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the convent chapel from 10 – 11 a.m. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. If unable to attend, services will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/ieT4SIC0E0c. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences and complete notice go to www.weigelfh.com.
