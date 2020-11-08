SOUTHAM, Evelyn

SOUTHAM (Miley), Evelyn Ruth



Evelyn Ruth (Miley) Southam 92 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 1, in Sidney, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 70 years,



William H. Southam; 2 sons, Richard (Catherine) Southam of Montgomery County and Donald (Heidi) Southam of



Sidney, 4 grandchildren, Daniel Southam of Montgomery County, David (Lauren) Southam of Springboro, Zachary (Kya)



Jenkins of Sidney, Lauren Jenkins of Miamisburg and 2 greatgrandsons, Elliott and Lincoln Jenkins of Sidney.



Evelyn and her husband were avid ballroom dancers and were members of Dayton dance clubs for many years. During this time she had a small business called "Shoes & Sparkles" that specialized in ballroom dance shoes.



No viewings scheduled as Evelyn donated her remains to Wright State School of Medicine for research.

