Southard, Delbert "Rudy"



Delbert (Rudy) Southard, age 81 of Hamilton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Rudy was born in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky on March 1, 1943 to Tim and Gracie Southard. Rudy graduated from Fairfield High School in 1961 where he was awarded Outstanding Running Back in 1959, Decathlon Champ in 1960, Outstanding Senior Athlete in 1961- earning 8 varsity letters in 3 different sports. And was later inducted into the Fairfield Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements. Rudy is survived by his high school sweetheart, wife of 60 years, Brenda (Fannin) Southard; sons, Brady (Regina) Southard and Casey (Becca) Southard; grandchildren, Ryan & Reagan Southard and Jacob & Rachel Popp. Also cherishing his memory; sister, Barbara Denny; sisters-in-law, Barbara Spradling, Loretta Fannin, & Shirley Fugate. Rudy also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Rudy will be missed by his Immanuel Baptist Church family, Men's Sunday School Class, as well as too many friends to list. Rudy retired from Ford Motor Company after 38 years of service. He enjoyed playing softball and was inducted, along with his church team, into The Butler County Softball Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer- accomplishing 3 holes-in-one. Rudy enjoyed riding motorcycles and driving hot rods. Most of all, Rudy cherished his relationships with his family and his Lord. On Friday, April 12th there will be a Visitation at 4:30 PM with a Celebration of Life immediately following. All services being held at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1770 Eaton Ave. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at the Kettering Health Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.



