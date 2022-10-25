dayton-daily-news logo
X

SOUTHERS, Terry

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SOUTHERS, Terry

Terry Southers, age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Grandview Hospital. He was born to James and Elizabeth (Little) Southers on October 17, 1961, in Middletown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Valley View High School in 1980. Terry leaves behind his siblings; Vondia (Bob) McFarland, Ray (Sage) Southers, Ryan Barrett, Priscilla (Evan) Howell, aunt; Tina Bullock, and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father; James Floyd Southers, mother; Elizabeth Rose Little Southers, sister; Cherl Gulino, and grandparents; Lillie and Jim Southers. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at noon. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, Ohio. Condolences may be left at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
MASTBAUM, Steven
2
RUNYAN, Donald
3
JOHNSON, George
4
HAMBLIN, Carlos
5
BACHNICKI, Frank
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top