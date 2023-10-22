Spahr, Ellen

Spahr (Fields), Ellen Mae



Ellen Mae (Fields) Spahr, 98, of Springfield, passed away on October 12, 2023, after many years of declining health. She was born March 30, 1925 in Greene County, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late William and Maggie (McHenry) Fields. Ellen attended Selma High School, Selma, Ohio, where she played basketball and was Valedictorian of her Senior Class. She married her high school sweetheart, Keith R. Spahr, in 1943. They were married 68 years at the time of his passing in 2011. Survivors include 2 children: Larry (Bonnie) Spahr and Linda (Don) Reiner, 4 granddaughters: Kimberly Nanke, Kisha Aurelius, Karleigh (Andrea) Fantacone' and Kelsee (Andrew) Seaman, 10 great-grandchildren: Cole, Katharine, Clary Nanke and William Conkling; Jenna, Jack, & Jordan Aurelius; Kamilla and Kash Seaman, Rio Fantacone'; and 2 great-great grandchildren: Leighton and Christian Scott. Ellen was predeceased by siblings: John (Frances), Louis (Jean), Ralph (Mildred), Carl (Bernice) Fields, and Hazel (Art) Toops. Ellen was a wonderful wife, mother/grandmother, friend, and co-worker. True to life during their generation, she managed family life at home while Keith served in WWII. She always had a large garden and reserved as much as possible for the winter. She loved cooking, baking, and trying new recipes. In later years she served as 4H Club Advisor, teaching many young girls cooking and sewing. She loved children and spent almost 20 years as the school secretary at Enon Elementary School. She had a great sense of humor which made her so much fun with kids and adults. Keith and Ellen were members of Northridge United Methodist and enjoyed participating in activities with the many friends they had there. Ellen was also a member of the Dayton Chapter of The Eastern Star. Visitation services for Ellen will be from 12:00 to 1:00pm, with the service to follow, Tuesday, October 24, at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio, with entombment immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery. Ellen's family would like to extend deepest gratitude to all of the staff at Forest Glen Health Campus in Springfield for all the many years they loved and cared for her. God bless you all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either St. Jude Children's Research or a Children's Charity of your choice in Ellen's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





