Jack Sparklin



Jack Sparklin, aged 93, long-time resident of Beavercreek Ohio, passed away on March 14, 2024, after a long struggle with dementia. He was born in Darke Co., and grew up in the surrounding areas of Russia Station and Greenville. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1948. He then worked in Richmond at the Crosley Manufacturing Company. He worked for Daniel Garber for 2-1/2 years before joining the Air Force in 1951. Three of his four years were spent in Germany where he worked as a Communications Specialist. Upon returning home, he went to work for Remington Rand in Dayton for two years repairing electric typewriters.



He married Barbara Ruth Schmalenberger on Feb. 13, 1955, at St. John's Lutheran Church, San Antonio TX. They had a long and happy marriage of 63 years. Barb contracted cancer in her final years and Jack was her tireless caregiver until her passing in 2018.



He joined Systems Research Labs in 1955 as the first employee to Fritz and Delores Russ after fixing Fritz's typewriter. SRL allowed him to hold varied positions such as Contract Administrator, Security Officer, and Quality Manager. He retired after 38 years.



He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, where he was also "Mr. Fixit" and served on various committees.



He worked at Habitat For Humanity, where he earned the "Golden Hammer" award for contributing over 400 hours on projects. When he wasn't helping others, his hobbies included carving, woodworking, bird-watching, and raising monarch butterflies.



He leaves behind his son Karl Sparklin (Ellen) of Beavercreek Ohio, his daughter Nancy Sparklin (Tim Scholz) of Rochester MA, and five grandchildren; Jack Scholz, Emily Scholz, Joe Shaw, Adam Shaw, and Aaron Shaw.



Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek OH 45432 at 11am. Lunch will be served following the service.



Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society.



