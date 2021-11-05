SPARKS, Vinas



Mr. Vinas Sparks, age 85 went to his Heavenly home on October 30, 2021. He loved the Lord and loved to sing, and play his guitar in church.



He was born April 25, 1936, in Boyd County, Kentucky, to the late Richmond and Katherine Sparks.



Vinas moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1962 where he lived for 50 years, before returning to Grayson, Kentucky, in 2012.



He was a wonderful husband and father, who loved his family.



In addition to his parents, Vinas is preceded in death by three sisters Viola Sexton, Versie Fannin, and Goldie Ball.



He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris Blevins Sparks, two daughters, Candy Pannell (Scott Strehl) of Dayton, Ohio, and Vonda Kay (James) Carroll of Ashville, North



Carolina. One granddaughter Amber (Mark) Applegate of Knoxville, Tennessee, and three other step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one sister, Geneva Adams of Grayson, Kentucky, and several nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Grayson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 49 McCoy Road, Grayson, Kentucky, with Brother Ray Sexton



officiating. Burial will follow in the Leadingham Cemetery, St. Route 1122 in Grayson, Kentucky.



Friends may visit from 12 p.m. until the service hour at Grayson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Grayson,



Kentucky.



Pallbearers will be Scott Strehl, Leroy Wright, Darrin Welsh, Willy Hall, Trenton Welsh and Ronald Blevins.



Grayson Funeral Home and Cremation Services are caring for all arrangements for Mr. Vinas Sparks.

