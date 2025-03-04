Sparrow, Glen O.



Glen O. Sparrow, age 63 of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born May 7, 1961 in Xenia, Ohio the son of Robert and Martha Sparrow. He is preceded in death by his sister, Glenda F. Sparrow; father, Robert F. Sparrow; mother, Martha F. Sparrow. Glen is survived by his brother, Wayne (Jim Hook) Sparrow; nephews, Wayne, Clint and Shane Sparrow; great nieces, Kaya, Morgan and Ciara; aunts, Brenda Randolf and Bim Dunlap. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



