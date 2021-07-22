SPEAKES, James L.



Age 83 of Milford, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1937, the son of the late John and Louise (nee Kohus) Speakes. James was married to Mary Speakes for over 30 years and she preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by three children Helen Saylor, Jimmy (Lori) Speakes, and Angela



(Bryan) Wolford; three stepchildren Thelma Roy,



Robert (Dorothy) Saxon, and Jason (Heather) Saxon; eighteen grandchildren including three special grandchildren Haley, Autumn, and JJ; one sister Rosalind (the late Bob) Renzi; one stepdaughter-in-law Leslie Saxon. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by two stepchildren Dean Saxon, and Marie Burnett; seven siblings Donald Speakes, Jack Speakes, Roger Speakes, Jerry Speakes, Mickey Speakes, Mary Wager, and Marylou Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joe French officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at



