SPECKMAN, Dale F.



Age 88, passed away April 4, 2022. Dale loved being with family and friends, playing golf, fishing, tennis and card games. He met and later



married Beverly A. Speckman while working at Gem City



Savings who passed in May 2014. They were married for 57 years. Survivors include son



David Speckman and wife Kari of Rapid City, MI; daughter Lynn Renz and husband



William of Punta Gorda, FL; four grandkids and 5 great-grandkids. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering but no date has been set.