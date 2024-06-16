SPEELMAN, Janice Elaine



In loving memory of Janice Elaine Speelman, age 84. Born in Maple Heights, Ohio on Aug 1 1939. Daughter of Henry and Dorothy Kus who preceded her in death. Jan is survived by her husband Ralph for 63 years, her son Scott (Anne) Speelman, Son James (Deneen) Speelman, her twin sister Janet (Fred) Anderson, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and the long lasting image of her lovable Old English Sheepdog, Gracie. Jan's six year battle with dementia ended on June 6 2024 as she passed peacefully in the company of her family. Jan spent many years in accounting services at Fenn College (now Cleveland State University), Gem City Savings, Books and Company, and Books a Million. Jan enjoyed time with friends and family. She loved the beach (primarily soaking up sunshine), biking, and traveling the US and about 25 countries. Collecting pig memorabilia, creating artwork, tending her flower gardens, and the challenge of word search books were always on her to-do list. She enjoyed decorating for Holidays. Creating her one-of-a kind crystal ornament Christmas tree displays and planning her legendary New Year's Eve parties for family and friends were two of her favorite hobbies. For 50+ years she enjoyed searching for antiques that Ralph could hopefully restore. She treasured thank you notes from her days of assisting teachers of her two sons. She also enjoyed being known as a travel service provider for her two sons as they participated in swim meets, ice-hockey games, overnight school outings and multi-week tours with their Drum and Bugle Corps. She (and many others) enjoyed her reputation for baking Apple Strudel, Texas Cookie Sheet Cake, and Pineapple Sour Cream Dessert. Office and family parties were never complete without her specialties. The family is grateful for the loving care she received from staff members at Harbor Chase of Beavercreek, Day City Hospice, and Assurance Hospital. A visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel on Monday, June 17, 2024 from 10:00am to 11:00am. A funeral service will follow starting at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Jan's name to an Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choosing.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com