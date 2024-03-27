Spencer, Edward

Spencer, Rev. Edward



Reverend Edward Spencer, 98, of London, died Monday, March 25, 2024, in his residence, surrounded by his loving family.



Born May 21, 1925, in Flemington, NJ; he was a son of John F. and Anna (Lair) Spencer.



For 47 ½ years, Rev. Spencer was a professor of Language and Literature at Cedarville University, and following retirement he continued to substitute teach for ten years in the Clark County school system. Cedarville University was truly the light of his life after devoting almost fifty years of service. He had a deep love for the school and would light up when anyone would bring it up in conversation. An ordained minister serving as interim Pastor at several area churches, he was a longtime member of the Dayton Avenue Baptist Church in Xenia for several years.



Survivors include his children Kathy Spencer of NC, Debbie (Marion) Vallery of London and Bruce Spencer of Springfield; grandsons Matthew (Alyssa) Spencer and David Spencer; great-grandchildren Sebastian, Honour, Alex and Sophie Spencer.



He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy in 2004.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024, beginning at 12:00 noon in the Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Avenue, Xenia, with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Interment will follow in North Cemetery, Cedarville. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, from 10:00 AM until the time of services.



Memorials in Reverend Spencer's name may be made to benefit Cedarville University online at www.cedarville.edu/give, or by mail at 251 North Main Street, Cedarville, Ohio 45314.



The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.



