SPENCER, Jimmy D.



Born June 4, 1948; went home May 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah & Agnes, sister, Thelma Jean, and brothers, Kelly (Roger) & Donald Spencer. He is survived by 1 son, Joel (Amy) and their children, Selena, Griffin, Dominic, & Molly Spencer; 1 daughter Lori (Jason) and their children Regan & Greydan Herzog and Morgan Spencer; 1 brother, Noah Jr. (Nank) Spencer; 4 sisters, Judy Howard, Mary Ann (Mike) Brandenberg, Sharon Kay (Kenny) Brown, Patricia (Greg) Lowe; 1 sister-in-law, Naomi Spencer; several cousins, and many nieces and nephews.



Jimmy was an athlete. He graduated from Fairborn High School in 1966, and he went on to play football for the Thundering Herd at Marshall University. He was hard working and stubborn as the day was long, but he was generous. He would give you the shirt off his back if you asked and even if you didn't… He was loved by all and will be missed by all. He was a compassionate man who loved his family and loved God.



There will be an outdoor viewing at Byron Cemetery on Tuesday, May 25th from 11:00 to 12:00 followed by a short graveside service. There will be a funeral reception at Mt. Grove Missionary Church following the ceremony. Please visit his online tribute through Burcham Tobias Funeral Home on



dignitymemorial.com