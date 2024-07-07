Spencer, Joseph Adrian



Joseph Adrian Spencer of Clearwater, Florida, died June 19, 2024, at the age of 78. He was born March 3, 1946, in Rainelle, West Virginia, to A.B. "Jack" and Betty (King) Spencer.



Mr. Spencer was active in his communities throughout his life. He participated in the Boy Scouts of America as a scout and leader, shared faith and fellowship through church men's groups and golf leagues and supported local polling and census efforts. He was particularly proud of his contributions mentoring youth and of his lifelong friendships with the "Amanda Bunch" from Middletown, Ohio.



Mr. Spencer studied Chemical Engineering at Ohio University and later earned his M.B.A. at the University of New Haven. He had a fulfilling 36-year career at Uniroyal Chemical, enjoying roles in process and environmental engineering and as plant manager in Painesville, Ohio. He viewed work as a privilege and was thankful his professional adventures took him to Mexico, Thailand, Italy, Argentina, and the Bahamas. In his retirement years his love of travel persisted, taking him to Alaska, Iceland, the Amazon rainforest, and most recently Antarctica.



Mr. Spencer is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sandra Spencer of Clearwater, Florida; son Todd (Laura) Spencer of Chandler, Arizona; daughter Laura (Parker) Mott of Houston, Texas; brother John (Shawna) Spencer of Richmond, Texas; grandchildren Coleman Spencer, Bennett Spencer, Russell Mott, and Spencer Mott. Melissa (Phil) Antaya of Trinity, Florida; Pamela (Mark) Jones of Largo, Florida; step grandchildren Joey O'Brien, Tyler (Angie) Morra, Courtney (Scott) Finn, Jakob Jones.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Linda (Webb) Spencer; their daughter Julia Dianne; and both of his parents.



Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 1 PM, at North Bay Community Church, 3170 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the student scholarship established in 2002 at the following address:



Linda Spencer Mathematics Scholarship



c/o The Perry Foundation



P.O. Box 103



Perry, OH 44081



As all who knew him will recall, Joe loved life and was full of advice. He had many gems of wisdom, but one family favorite was: Think Broader, Think Deeper, Think for Others. He was a role model of this mindset his entire life.



