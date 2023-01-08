SPENCER,



Sandra K. "Sandy"



Age 67, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, and is joined together with her father, Willard Spencer and sister, Linda Pratt on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022.



Sandy was a member of the Evangel Church of God in Dayton, OH. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sandy is survived by her only son Jeffrey Scott Eitrem; her mother Mary Spencer; her grandchildren Caitlin Cecunjani, Makayla Eitrem, Madison Eitrem and Hunter Eitrem; two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. She also survived by two brothers Jeff Spencer, Larry Spencer; her sister Barbara Parker; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Our hearts are broken with the loss of Sandy, but it's just for a little while.



Pastor David Renfro will be officiating the Celebration of Life that will be held at Evangel Church of God, 132 N. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH, on January 21st from 1:00-3:00 pm.

