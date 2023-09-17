Speranza, Colette

Speranza (Campbell), Colette B. "Kelly"



Colette Speranza, 95, was lost to us on September 10, 2023. She was our angel, our hope and our inspiration to be good and decent people who always served others with love. She is survived by her loving husband, John, of 71 years; her six children: Ramona and spouse Joe, Joe and spouse Ellen, Dominic and spouse Susie, Maria and spouse Raymond, John and spouse Beth, and Angelo; her 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; her sister Susan Gieringer and brother William Campbell; as well as many loved in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no memorial services at this time. Donations to Hospice of Dayton are appreciated.



