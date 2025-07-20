Speros, Jane Ann



SPEROS, Jane, age 89, of Bellbrook. Our beloved mother, Jane Speros passed on July 17, 2025. Born in Springfield to the late, Alma (Casey) & Paul Bartsch, married Gregory Speros. Settled in Bellbrook. She was a well-loved secretary to the principal's office at Bellbrook High. Survived by 3 children: Cynthia & James Yonts, Paul & Symone Speros and Christopher Speros & Pamela Bowen. She adored her 7 grandchildren and 10 great grands. Preceded in death by husband, Gregory, sisters, Peggy Reboulet & Joycie Bartsch. Visitation on Thursday 7/24 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road from 5-7 pm. Funeral will be Friday, 7/25 at 10AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 500 Belmonte Park N. In lieu of flowers, give to St Leonard's. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



