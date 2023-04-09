X

Speros, Sally

Speros (Hidy), Sally Jane

Sally Jane Speros, 84, of Springfield, passed away following a brief illness on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 17th, 1938 in Chillicothe, Ohio the daughter of Rollo Lester and Ruby Louise Hidy. Sally lived a very active life. She loved cooking, watching old movies and dancing. She enjoyed time spent in Florida, going out to dinner with friends and especially being with family. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Sally is survived by her children: David Speros, Valerie McKee (Rick Calhoun) and Amy Reid (Scott); a brother, David Hidy (Carol), eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two special friends: Olga Woodrow and Mary Campbell and several nieces and nephews. Sally is preceded in death by her parents. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 14th, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hidy Cemetery, Jeffersonville. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

