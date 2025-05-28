Spicer, Joseph A.



Joseph A. Spicer, 86, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born in Middletown on July 14, 1938 to parents, Charles and Margaret (Elek) Spicer. Joe had worked as a Maintenance journeyman at Armco Steel Corp., retiring after 40 years with the company. He loved to be outdoors, especially when fishing and was an avid sports fan. Joe was a member of Baptist Tabernacle and a former longtime member of Grace Baptist Church. Above all, Joe loved Jesus and enjoyed serving in the church. Joe loved his family well and he will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of 67 years, Yvonne (Newkirk) Spicer; sons, Steve (Debra) Spicer & Howard (Sheri) Spicer; daughters, Joi (Jim) Myers, Cona (Brian) Rose, Vicki Drummond & Donna Spicer; brother, David (Billie Jo) Spicer; sister, Jeannie (John) Jordan; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; as well as many other loving family & friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Spicer; and twin sisters, Pauline Peddicord & Rose Marie Bain. Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Reverend Brian Rose officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



