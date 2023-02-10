SPICER, Marina Geraldine



Marina Geraldine Spicer, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on December 20, 2022. She was born on November 29, 1934, in Edmundston, NB, Canada, to the late James C. and Euphemia J. Whitehouse. In addition to her parents, Marina is predeceased by her husband, Bradford Spicer; her sisters and their spouses, Audrey (Vince) Keating, Doris (Tommy) Thompson, and Virginia (Jesse B.) Ayers. Marina is survived by her daughters, Margaret Jane Pickens, and Elizabeth Anne Nelson; son-in-law, James J. Pickens III; grandchildren, Joseph Bradford Koerner, Victoria Jane Koerner, Rachel Lee Nelson, and Colin Patrick Nelson; sister-in-law, DeaSue (Louis) Bell; brother-in-law, Benton (Helen) Spicer. She also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children; and step-granddaughter Lindsay (Clay) Lalbachan; and step-great-grandchildren, Conner and Lily. Marina retired in 1995 after 24 years as the Assistant Special Security Officer at the Naval Security Station (DC). She spent some time traveling after her retirement and enjoying the camaraderie of friends met through the New Neighbors League while residing in Springboro, OH. Marina will be interred this summer in her hometown alongside her husband and other family members. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in Marina's memory to be made to your favorite charity.

