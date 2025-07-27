Spindler, David G.



David G. Spindler age 72 of Fairfield passed away on Tuesday July 22, 2025. He was born on December 23, 1952 in Hamilton the son of the late James and Edith (nee Moritz) Spindler. David is survived by his wife Peggy Spindler; one sister Vicki Poser. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jonathan Spindler. Visitation will be on Thursday July 31, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



