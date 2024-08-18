Spitler, Nancy



Age 74, passed away on August 10, 2024. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Rita and Harold Spitler, attended Archbishop Alter High School and graduated in 1968. She moved to Indianapolis in 2002 with her mother to be close to her brother Jim and his family. Nancy loved to take long walks, enjoyed baking for family and entered several of her baked goods in local county fairs. She lived with her mother Rita for most of her life and they were very close. She enjoyed spending time with her family and new friends she made after moving to IN. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother James. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara J Spitler of Fishers, IN, her nieces, Amy Spitler of Fishers, IN, Michelle Spitler (Riley Draper) of Conroe, TX, her nephew Dan Spitler (Natalie) of Noblesville, IN, and great nephews, Julian Spitler, and Luca, Xander, Mason, and Jaiden Draper. Mass of Christian Burial will be August 23, 2024 at 11:00am at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10am. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH. All are welcome to join us in prayer and participate virtually www.stcharles-kettering.org



