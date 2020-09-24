SPIVEY, Betty Sue Betty Sue Spivey was born October 31,1944, departed this life on September 15, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. She was a born in Georgia but resided in Dayton, Ohio, for over 40 years before moving to Texas and was retired from Delphi formerly known as Inland, General Motors. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Ocea and Eunice Smith, her daughter Delrine Spivey, son Derrick Spivey, grandson, Demetri Spivey, four sisters and one brother. Those left to honor her memory are her granddaughter Demesha Spivey, two grandsons, De'Ondre Spivey and DeLonta Edwards. Four great grandkids Destini, D'Miyah, De'Aysha and De'Shaun. Sisters Margaret Byrd of Columbus, Ohio, Dorothy Simmons, Patricia Smith of Statesboro, Georgia, Mary Smith of Dayton, Ohio, and Ocea Smith, Jr. of from Clarksville, Tennessee, and adopted sister Pastor Bernadine W. Smith of Dayton, Ohio. A host of relatives, and friends. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Avenue. HHRoberts.com

