Spoerl, Mary

Spoerl (Conroy), Mary C.



Mary Conroy Spoerl, age 95, passed away Friday, November 15, 2024 at Berkeley Square. She was born January 28, 1929 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helene (Bender) Conroy. Mary graduated from Hamilton High School in 1947 and received her Bachelor of Science with Highest Distinction from Indiana University in 1951. While at I.U. she was a member of the National Academic Honorary, Beta Gamma Sigma, Mortar Board International, service Honorary, and served as Treasurer and President of her social sorority, Delta Zeta. On September 4, 1954 she married Samuel Fredrick Spoerl, Jr. They enjoyed 28 years of a loving relationship before his death in 1982. Two children, Tricia Conroy Spoerl and Timothy Samuel Spoerl, were born to this union. A lifelong resident of Hamilton, Mary was active in community affairs. In the 1960's she received the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce "I Care" Award for her work with children with learning disabilities. After her husband's death, she was employed as Director of Development for Westover Retirement Community and served as the first Director of the Westover Foundation, now the Colonial Foundation. In 1984 she was named to the Board of Directors of The Dollar Federal Savings Bank and served in this capacity until its sale in 1990 to Great Lakes Bank Corp. Mary was a founding member of the Butler County Bar Auxiliary and served for 10 years as a lay member of the Butler County Bar Association Grievance Committee. She completed several terms on the Boards of the Y.W.C.A., United Way, and Mental Health Association. For a number of years, she served as a Trustee of Greenwood Cemetery. In her social affiliations, Mary served as President of Trouveres, The Woman's Club and Civelles. She was a dedicated member of Chapter CL P.E.O. and the Browning Club, holding several offices through the years. In later years, she enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with her many friends. Mary was a lifelong member of The Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for 10 years and completed several terms as Secretary of the congregation. Surviving are the family members she loved and cherished: daughter Tricia Spoerl Murphy and husband Bradford, of Kettering, Ohio; son, Timothy Samuel Spoerl and wife Liana, of Hamilton; five grandchildren: Stephen Joseph Murphy (Elyse), Brendan Samuel Murphy (Rebecca), Alison Layne Petit (Robert), Stephanie Anne Hubbard (Nathan), Mary Katherine Barker (David); ten great grandchildren. She leaves a beloved sister, Patricia Conroy Urmston. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband. Private services will be held, at the convenience of the family, at the burial site in Greenwood Cemetery with The Reverend Kevin Jud of The Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating. Weigel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Community Foundation for the Samuel F. and Mary C. Spoerl Scholarship Fund, 319 North Third St. Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 or to The Immanuel Lutheran Church at 1285 Main St. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



