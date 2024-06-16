Spoerl, Patricia

Spoerl (Richter), Patricia A.



Patricia A. Spoerl passed away on June 10, 2024, at age 88 surrounded by family. Patty was born in Hamilton on April 16th, 1936 to Catherine (Flick) and Luke Richter. She was a member of St Ann Church. For many years, besides being a star homemaker, she worked at various administrative secretarial jobs. She was especially fond of her time working at Stephen T. Badin High School. She loved watching Notre Dame and Bengals football, playing bridge with her girlfriends, and playing pitch with her family. In the summer she loved homegrown tomatoes, and she loved peanut butter all year round. She leaves behind four children: Stephen Spoerl, Denise (Roger) Hail, Pete Spoerl, and John (Cindy) Spoerl; also many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many good friends and her sister Barbara Geisler. She was preceded in death by her Husband Gene Spoerl (10/1/19). The funeral mass will be held at St. Ann Church in Hamilton Friday, June 21st, 2024. Mass will begin at 10:00 AM with a receiving line after. Contributions may be made in her name to Stephen T. Badin High School or St. Ann School.



