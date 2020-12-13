

SPONSLER, Harry Michael





Age 70 died Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Dayton.He was born March 10, 1950, in Dayton, Oh. Harry was retired from GM and a graduate of Vandalia High School in 1969. He had a love of sports and in particular loved playing golf. After retirement he became a referee for youth volleyball and basketball and an umpire for youth softball.Harry was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Ernestine Sponsler; grandparents; brother Thomas (Judy) Sponsler and niece Carla Sponsler.Harry is survived by sisters Charlene (Martin) Lemerand of Troy, OH; Marlene Buckles of Allegan, MI and brother Richard (Linda) Sponsler of Troy, OH; girlfriend of 22 years CyndieDavenport and her children Evan (Erin) Davenport, Erica(Matthew) Wingo, Elizabeth (Michael) Phipps and 5 grandchildren who loved their Grandpa Harry.He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and nephews; cousins and many good friends.A Celebration in Harry's honor will be held at a later date. Online memories and condolences can be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com