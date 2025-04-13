Spoutz, Robert "Bob"



age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Kettering Health Dayton. Robert retired as a Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, after 20 years of service. He also worked for DSCC and retired after 17 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus.







Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Margaret Spoutz; brothers, Herbert, Kenneth, Keith and Ronald; and son-in-law, Tony Alexander. Robert is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Mary (Marge); daughters & son-in-law, Judy & David Wright, Kathy Alexander; sons & daughters-in-law, Ray & Becky Spoutz, Steve & Teri Spoutz; sisters, Rose Call, Delores (Monty) Carolan, Yvonne (Steve) Leath, Kristine (Bill) Drenning, Regina Spoutz; brother, Douglas (Janis) Spoutz; sister-in-law, Penny Spoutz; grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, Nick, Brie, Madison, Matthew, Bradley; great-grandchildren, Easton, Levi, Lily, Luca; and many other relatives & friends.







The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Interment will be at the Dayton National Cemetery at a later date.







In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Council #4424 or St. Peter's Food Pantry in Robert's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com