SPRACKLEN, Richard



Richard Spracklen, 86, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born December 3, 1935, in Cedarville, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Edith (Ferguson) Spracklen. He was a lifelong Greene County Farmer, specializing in livestock and grain. He was a member of Greene County Farm Bureau where he was named Outstanding Young Farmer in 1968 and was inducted into the Agricultural Hall of Fame. He was a member and former President of the Ohio State Sheep Improvement Association, The Ohio Hampshire association and Ohio Wool Growers Associations. He was very involved in 4-H on the county and state level for over 30 years as well as founding the Winning Ways 4-H club. He served many years as a Sunday School teacher and Elder in his church. He was a graduate of Cedarville High School and was a member of Xenia United Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Patty L. (Shuttleworth) Spracklen, whom he married, September 15, 1956, and four children Nancy L. (Edward) Tehan, Springfield, Mark (Nan) Spracklen, Cedarville, Jeff (Patricia) Spracklen, Xenia and Beth (Ron) Ciul, Mason. He had 7 grandchildren, Michael (Bonnie) Tehan, Matthew (Jen) Spracklen, Patrick (Melissa) Tehan, Curtis (Megan) Spracklen, Kyle (Brandi) Spracklen, Molly (Jon) Karch and Madison Brown, along with 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, several nieces and nephews, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by an infant grandson, Bradley Spracklen. Richard will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Richard's great joys were being with his family, teasing his grandkids and telling stories. He loved working with the 4-H program and was well known for always lending a helping hand to his friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Wednesday at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Services will be held at 10am, Thursday, November 3, at Xenia United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Rd., Xenia, with Rev. Mike Wakeland officiating. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Cedarville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Xenia United Presbyterian Church, or to Greene County 4-H, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at



