Sprauer, Nancy B.



SPRAUER, Nancy B. (Wyrick) age 90, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10 Wilmington Place in Dayton after a lengthy illness. She was the proud mother to David (Cindy) Sprauer, Daniel (Patricia) Sprauer, Steven (Heather) Sprauer, and Kathryn (Ty) Swain; loving grandmother to Nicole (Joe) Vermeersch, Laura (Jacob) Burns, Scott and Michael Sprauer, Ivan and Scarlett Takacs and Zachary, Nathan and Jakob Swain and great-granddaughter Sophie Burns. She is also survived by her sister Sarah (Stephen) Severyn and her sister-in-law Betty Sprauer along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles Sprauer, and her parents William and Delma (Buschar) Wyrick. She enjoyed playing cards with lifelong friends. She was an avid reader until late in life and enjoyed playing on her 'machine' (an ipad). She had a very quick wit and liked to try new things throughout her life. A graduate of the University of Dayton she was a lifelong UD fan. Family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:00 am on Monday, June 30, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton, 411 E. 2nd. St., Dayton, OH 45402. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am with Fr. Seraphine Lesiriam, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Pyrmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. To share a memory of Nancy or to leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



