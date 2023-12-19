Springer, Robert Branigin "Bob"



Age 81, Survived by his brother, William Todd Springer, and nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. Robert was born in Lakewood, (Rocky River), Ohio to Dorothy Todd & William Oren Springer. Bob spent most of his youth in Vernon, NJ, settling in Carmel Hamlet in his later years. Robert served in the US Navy, was a US Navy certified diver and was awarded the National Defense service Medal, Armed Forces Medal (Cuba), and a combat Action Ribbon. He was a model train enthusiast and had a love for history and lineage. His ashes will be brought to Boca Raton, FL to be near his mother and father.



