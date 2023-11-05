Springer, Rose



Age 93, of Trotwood, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

