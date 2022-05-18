SPROUSE, Jonathan W.
Age 61, of Dayton passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his
parents James M. Sprouse and Virginia F. Harrah. He is survived by his son Jon W. Sprouse Jr., 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Jonathan was a foreman for Ferguson Construction Company of Dayton. He very much
enjoyed working with his hands and building things. A Gathering of Friends and
Family will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the
Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. On line condolences may be sent to
