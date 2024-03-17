Sprta, JoAnn

JoAnn Sprta, age 94, passed away March 14, 2024. She was born on December 3, 1929 in Dayton, OH to the late Dorothy and Dwight Thatcher Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Sprta. She is survived by her children, Jim (Janet) Evans, Jerry Evans and Susan (Mike) Grubb, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2024 from 9:30am to 10:30am with services to follow, all at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. JoAnn will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

