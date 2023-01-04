SPURGEON,



Michael Dana



Michael Dana Spurgeon, age 73 of Wilmington, Ohio, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio. He suffered a stroke.



Dana was born October 19, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the son of the late Charles Melvin Spurgeon and the late Rosemont (Sewell) Spurgeon Meeker.



M. Dana was a Wilmington High School Graduate, a member of Class of 1967. He served in the U.S. Army. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a current member of Wilmington Post #49 American Legion and a lifetime member of Wilmington Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #6710. A retired member of Local #24, Building Trades, Sheetmetal, Pipefitters Union of Dayton, Ohio. Dana worked many years in construction and private contract projects for his mechanical, inventive, independent, and special needs clients.



Mr. Spurgeon was an organ donor through the Life Center of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was also a lifelong advocate for The Gift of Life, blood donations. He personally donated over 30 gallons of whole blood plus platelets and plasma.



Michael D. is survived by his sister Charline (Michael W.) Boyle and nephew Chase F. Boyle of Wilmington, Ohio. There are many loyal and loving cousins and friends who mourn his unexpected passing.



Dana was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Staman H. Sewell, Ruby (Johnson) Sewell, maternal aunts Marguerite (Sewell) Roberts Hughes, and Beulah (Sewell) Jim Heck. Maternal uncles Oliver J. Sewell (Gennieve Mahaffey). Williams F. Sewell (Virginia Watkins). His paternal grandparents R. Noah Wilson Spurgeon and Rosa Kathryn (Scott) Spurgeon Boldman. Uncles Spencer F. Spurgeon (Freda Pierce) and N. Russell Spurgeon (Joan Lewis), aunts, Alice Mae Spurgeon Carson, and Ida Kathryn Spurgeon (Walter G. Miller).



A celebration of life for Michael Dana Spurgeon will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Wilmington American Legion Post #49, 140 East Locusts St., Wilmington, Ohio. The service will begin at 2pm with Honor Guard Salute at the post location. The celebration meal will follow at the Post #49 location.



Inurnment will take place at Jefferson Township Cemetery (old Westboro IOOF) Westboro, Ohio, at a later date.



Memorials may be made in Michael Dana's name to the Honor Guard c/o Post #49, 140 East Locust St., Wilmington, Ohio.



