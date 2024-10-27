Spurlock, Roy Thomas "Tom"



Roy Thomas "Tom" Spurlock, age 79, of Union, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born on December 23, 1944, to the late Frank and Malta Lee (Collett) Spurlock in Lynch, Kentucky. Tom worked his way up from a Route Salesman to his position as Supervisor for Instantwhip Inc., which is now known as Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. He was employed for over 45 years before he retired. He was a car enthusiast; he appreciated classic cars. He restored a 1948 Ford Coupe; he was very proud of his detailed work. Most of all, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years: Clynetta F. (Moore) Spurlock, daughters: Darla (David) Demetriades, & Crystal (Steven) McCall, son: Edward (Lori) Spurlock, grandchildren: Alex (Madeleine) Demetriades, Nikki (Belle) Demetriades-Quigley, & Katie Spurlock, sister: Joyce Mock, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers: James Edward Spurlock, & Leander Spurlock, and sister: Loretta Brewer. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420) for the tremendous care and hospitality that they continuously showed Tom and his family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com