STACH, Gerald "Jerry"



On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Gerald Adam Stach, age 84, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Often referred to as "Jerry", he was born on December 23, 1938, to Joseph and Sophie (Kuczaj) Stach, in Chicago, Illinois. Jerry graduated high school with the class of 1957, from Springfield Catholic Central, and later attended Ohio State University. After serving his country, he wed his high school sweetheart, Joyce Cast at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church in Springfield, Ohio, on February 10, 1962. Jerry began his career in security at International Harvester.



He was an active member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Ministries, and a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.



Jerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce of Port Saint Lucie, FL; four beautiful daughters, Cheryl Spragg, Janine and (husband) Michael Swords, Michelle Mauricio, and Suzanne Lawrence, all of Florida; sister, Joanne Snyder of Springfield, Ohio; and brother, Robert and (wife) Carol Stach of Georgia.



His eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren will miss his laughter and sense of humor, along with his great big bear hugs.



In honor and loving memory of Jerry, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, located at 930 SW Tunis Avenue, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953, or your charity of choice.



Haisley Funeral Home has been entrusted for cremation. The full obituary can be viewed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00am.

