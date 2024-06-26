Stacy, Marsha



Marsha Stacy, 73, of Waynesville, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born July 14, 1950 in Middletown, Ohio. Marsha was a loving wife, mother and friend to all. She held a few jobs in life, her favorites were being a wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother.



Marsha is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Stacy Sr.; daughter-in-law, Trina Stacy; parents, Ottis and Loretta Simpson; sister, Marlene Radenheimer and brother, Gary Simpson.



Marsha will be missed by family, friends and others she met along her glorious life journeys.



She is survived by her four children, Jerry Stacy Jr. (fiancée, Michelle Horton), Kimberly Thomson (Ronald), Kevin Stacy (Tina), Betsy Olinger (Lamont Jagel); 10 grandchildren, Crystal, Brittany, Peyton, Brandon, Abbie, Kevin, Taylor, Hunter, Karley and Daniel; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Karen and Robyn; brother, Steve; Dan Olinger, father of grandchildren, Karley and Daniel; several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



Visitation will be 11 am- 12 pm on Friday, June 28, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm with Rev. Rebecca Tran (nee Stacy) officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



