Stager, Barbara

Stager (Barbour), Barbara Ann "Barb"



Barb was born February 27, 1941, in Wilmington, Ohio, to Alice (Vallandingham) and Robert Barbour. She graduated from Blanchester High in 1959 and from Miami University in 1963. Barb married Bill Stager on June 21,1969. Together they raised two girls and cherished many friends.



Barb taught speech and physical education at Fairmont High School, was assistant librarian at Kettering Middle School and volunteered for Fairmont throughout the 90s.



Barb is loved and remembered by her husband, Bill, daughters and sons-in-law Emily and Tony Bruzzese (and grandchildren Lucy and Ned) and Elizabeth and David Koehler, sister and brother-in-law Jane and Bruce Stall, nephews Matt and Emily Stall (and Eleanor and Walter) and Drew Stall, and Bill's sisters Carol DeMaio and Brenda and Kurt Sparks and the extended Stager clan.



Friends will be received at 3pm on May 24, 2025 at NCR Country Club. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Barbara Stager Memorial Scholarship Fund (#9222) at The Dayton Foundation.



For more of Barb's story, visit neptunesociety.com/obituaries.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com