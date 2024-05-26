Stahl, Thomas William "Tom"



Thomas William Stahl, age 88 of Dayton, passed away on May 12, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital.



Tom was born in Dayton on December 26, 1935. He grew up in Delphos, OH, and graduated from Delphos St. John High School in 1953. He completed an apprenticeship and had a 30-year career as a tool maker at Delco Products Div. of General Motors. He was an Army veteran, serving 2 years in Germany from 1958-1960.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd and Edna Stahl, brother John (Jack) Stahl, and sister Janice (Stahl) Shoemaker.



He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Brenda Ann (Egli) Stahl, daughters Barbara (Benjamin) Pusheck, Nancy (Geno) Adams, son Philip (Kristen) Stahl, and grandchildren, Jacob Pusheck, Matthew Pusheck, Thomas Adams, Robert Adams, Gina Adams, and Kassidy Stahl.



Tom was a lifelong, avid fisherman and spent much of his early retirement at Lake Jackson in Florida. He and his wife, Brenda were long-term members of the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club and active singers in the choir. Tom enjoyed being Santa at the annual Christmas party for many years.



A memorial mass will take place on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 11:00AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2300 Smithville Rd, Dayton Ohio). Family will receive friends at 10:00 AM until the beginning of mass.



Arrangements and care provided by Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel.



Online Condolences may be left on Tom's webpage, which can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tobias.



