Stahl, Virginia Marie



Virginia Marie Stahl, "Ginny," born on May 28, 1944, in Louisville, Kentucky, gently departed this life on March 27, 2025. She leaves behind a rich legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories that will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. Ginny started her career as a registered nurse at Grandview Hospital, where she met her beloved husband, Harold "Hal" Stahl. After retiring from nursing, she devoted herself to raising her three sons while creating a nurturing home filled with warmth and joy. Once her children graduated high school, Ginny returned to the workforce, becoming a title agent and eventually serving as the President of Buckeye Title until her retirement in 2012. Her professional journey was marked by a commitment to excellence and a genuine care for those around her. She graduated from Julienne High School, Class of 1962, and went on to obtain her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth Hospital. Ginny's education laid the foundation for her compassionate nature, which was evident not only in her professional life but also in her personal interactions. A character in every sense of the word, Ginny was known for her witty humor and infectious laugh. She possessed a blunt honesty that endeared her to many, making her a sweet and outgoing presence in the lives of those fortunate enough to know her. Ginny had a zest for life that was apparent in her many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed traveling and was always eager for new adventures. Known for her generous spirit, she loved celebrating birthdays, ensuring everyone felt special on their day. Christmas brought her immense joy, particularly the delight of watching others open their gifts-a true testament to her warm-hearted nature. Family and friend gatherings around the dining room table were filled with laughter and games, creating bonds that strengthened everyone's connection. In addition to her love for family, Ginny passionately supported her favorite football team, Ohio State. She was an avid collector of various items, including butterflies, Matchbox cars, Coca-Cola Christmas villages, and Swarovski crystals. Ginny was also renowned for her culinary skills, particularly her delicious green onion dip and holiday stuffing, which were favorites at Lobster Fest and other family gatherings. Ginny is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Harold "Hal" Stahl; her sons, David (Miguel) Stahl, Darin (Silvia) Stahl, and Jason (Kristina) Stahl; her cherished grandchildren, Deanna Stahl, Sierra Stahl, Kyra Stahl, Avery Stahl, and Sam Stahl; and her great-grandson, Connor. She is also survived by her brothers, Bill (Sandy) Bodner and David Bodner, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who will remember her fondly. As we remember Virginia Marie Stahl, we celebrate a life well-lived-one filled with love, warmth, and a unique spirit that touched the lives of many. To honor her memory, let us continue to carry forward her legacy of kindness and laughter. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 25, 2025 from 3 pm to 6 pm at El Meson Restaurant (903 E. Dixie Drive, Dayton, OH 45449). Please come as you are, and bring your fond memories & stories to share. We hope you can join us. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



