Stamatopoulos, Twila



Stamatopoulos, Twila, age 82 of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, in 2018. She is survived by a son, Peter Stamas and wife Marla of Dayton, a grandson, Nick Stamas, and two sisters; Judy Flora of Dayton and Marvine Empey of IN. Services will be held privately at a later date. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



