Stamper, Beulah

It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Beulah Stamper, age 88, of Springboro, Ohio. She passed peacefully Tuesday August 13, 2024, in her home of 64 years, surrounded by loved ones. Beulah was born June 9, 1936, to the late Delbert and Dora Combs in Breathitt County, Kentucky.



She is preceded in death by her Husband of 70 years, John Wess Stamper; Her Children: Garland Stamper, Darryl Stamper, Larry Wess Stamper, and Jennifer Turpin. Her brothers: Clarence Combs, Virgil Raleigh, and J.M. Combs. Her sisters: Nannie Turner, Arlena Turner, Betty Rose Cole, and Flora Stamper.



She is survived and mourned by her last living child Jacqueline (Stamper) McAdams and her husband Tony, along with grandchildren Kali Macklin, Kara Macklin, Tanya Stamper, Shawn Stamper, Natisha Hoskins, Zachary Stamper, Wess Webb, Lindsey Stamper, William Stamper, Neal Turpin, nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family that love her.



Beulah was proud to support and serve whenever called upon. She lived a life of service, involved with many organizations including Eastern Star Lodge #55 (Worthy Matron); VFW Post 7596 Franklin (Auxiliary President); O.E.S # 367; Amvets #120; American Legion #149; Eagles #2309.



Services at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin, OH (1357 E 2nd St, Franklin, OH 45005) on August 21, 2024, the date of John and Beulah's 70th Wedding Anniversary. Visitation 11 am  1 pm; Funeral at 1 pm with burial to follow at Springboro Cemetery where she will rest with her Husband and Children. (2348 W Lower Springboro Rd, Springboro, OH 45066)



