Stamper, James



James Stamper, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. He was born April 7, 1935 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, the son of James and Ida (Oldfield) Stamper.



James retired as a supervisor at Armco Steel after 30 years of service. He was an active member of Home Avenue First Church of God for over 25 years.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, LloydWinna; daughter, Linda Smethers; and daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Stamper.







James is survived by his sons, James Stamper III, Doug Stamper; daughter, Jackie (David) Sims; and 7 loving grandchildren.







Visitation will be 11:00 am- 1:00 pm, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at Home Avenue First Church of God, 426 E Home Ave, Trenton, OH 45067. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. Burial will be at Fairmound Cemetery.



