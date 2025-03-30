Stanton, Robert D.



Robert D. "Bob" Stanton, 88, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Hawthorn Glen Senior Living Campus. He was born in Middletown on August 6, 1936 to parents, Ralph and Alice (Campbell) Stanton. Bob was the owner/operator of Stanton Electric, which he passed on to his son when he retired in 1996. He had served in the Air Force Reserves. Bob was an active 50 year member of the Middletown Masonic Lodge. He loved to be outdoors fishing or playing a great round of golf. He also enjoyed bowling. Bob was always happiest when spending time with his family and friends. Bob is survived by his daughters, Regina (John) Sens & Pamala (Karen Fielding) Dean; son, Al "Butch" (Lisa) Bradshaw; four grandchildren, Lyndsey (Bryan) Tschuor, Stephanie Sens, Luke (Rose) Bradshaw & Colt Bradshaw; two great grandchildren, Nolyn Tschuor & Maddalyn Tschuor; and many wonderful friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary J. (Canter) Stanton. Memorial Service will be Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Greg Wilkins officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com