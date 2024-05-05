Starcher, Wilbur David "Skip"



WILBUR DAVID "SKIP" STARCHER , born April 6th, 1928 in St. Albans, WV - Son of the late Ernest C. Starcher and Dorothea (nee Arnold) Starcher. Married January 19, 1948 in Pomeroy, Ohio. Retired police officer from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Also served 19 years at Fernald in Ross, Ohio. After retirement he worked for another 20 years at Showalter-Blackwell Funeral Home.



He attended College Corner Nazarene Church and Oxford Nazarene Church. Wilbur proudly served in the United States Army during World War II; he was stationed in the Phillipines and Corregidor.



Skip is survived by his half sister Jean (Mike) King of Coolville, Ohio; sons Michael L. (Kay) Starcher of Metamora, IN and Terry M. Starcher of Oxford, OH; grandchildren David Starcher of West College Corner, IN, Alex Starcher of Richmond, IN, Michael D. Starcher of Annville, KY, John P. (Tammy) Starcher of McKee, KY, Retha Starcher of McKee, KY, and Renee (Ray) Weaver of Connersville, IN; also survived by 7 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law Shirley Berlin of San Marcos, Texas. Preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife Marjorie (nee Elliott) Starcher; four brothers Eugene Starcher, Paul Starcher, Roy Starcher and Glenn Starcher; half brother Rodney Starcher; and sisters Genevieve Summers, Pauline Chapman and Virginia Starcher.



A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio from 10 am until time of funeral service at 12 pm. Burial to immediately follow at College Corner Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Woodland Country Manor for their exceptional care. Donations in Wilbur's name can be made to the Woodland Country Manor Activity Fund.



