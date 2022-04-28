STASIO, Janet



Janet Stasio, 73, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home. Janet was born September 30, 1948, in Pokatella,



Idaho, the daughter of the late Jessie Royster and Ethel (Johnson) Royster. Surviving are a son, Thomas Stasio, two sisters, Nancy (Rodney) Bumgardner and Anna (Neal) Lawson, brother, Ron (Peg) Royster, numerous nieces and nephews, special friends, Kelli Hogue, Julie (Rick) Roar, Cindy Hestetter and Karen Adams, special niece, Andrea Bumgardner and special nephew, Sean Royster. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Phyllis Royster, two brothers, Vernon Royster and Jesse Royster Jr., and two sisters-in-law, Lucy Royster and Georgia Royster. Janet retired from the grounds department at St. Clair College in Dayton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Rick Roar officiating. Family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. www.boyerfuneral.com.

