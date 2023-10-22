Stebbins, Eleanor L.



Eleanor L. Stebbins, 84, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Hospice of Butler & Warren County. She was born on February 11, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Coates) Albers. Eleanor enjoyed reading, quilting, needlepoint, and traveling. Most of all she loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Stebbins; children, Bruce (Kelli) Stebbins and Dale (Jennifer) Stebbins; grandchildren, Kaley (Chris) Jones, Taylor (Macky) Stebbins, Madison Stebbins, Melissa (Joe) Stebbins, Tim Stebbins, and Laura Stebbins; great grandchildren, Maci and Kynli Jones; sister, June (Bill) Rue; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Joyce (Laney) Davis. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 AM  12 PM on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



