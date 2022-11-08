STEBERL, Charlotte R.



83, of Mechanicsburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Hearth & Home Assisted Living, Urbana. She was born January 28th, 1939, in Lawrence County, KY,. the daughter of Russell and Elta Kitchen. Charlotte graduated in 1957 from Northeastern High School. She was a school bus driver for Mechanicsburg Schools and a painter/re-toucher for Olan Mills. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing needlework, crocheting, and collecting thimbles. She loved traveling especially in the southwestern states. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church where she taught the little ones in Sunday School and VBS and was a part of the Loyal Bereans class. Charlotte loved most being a wife, mom and memaw and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Steberl; her children, Chris Steberl and Amy Alise (Steve) Stapleton; siblings: Donald Kitchen, Patty (Kenny) Whiting and Carolyn Kitchen; sister-in-law, Jill Kitchen; grandchildren: Nichelle Patty, Christopher Steberl, Elyjah (Megan) Stapleton, Eyn (Abbey) Stapleton, Elysha Stapleton, Embyr Stapleton and Elaya Stapleton; 3 great-grandchildren; best friends: Dori Phillips and Bill and Phyllis Hart; nieces and nephews: Wendy Raines, Lori Camp, Jody Lambert, Dawn Shively, Heather Burgess, Scott Whiting, Debbie Whiting, Beth Whiting-Stein, Khara Cunningham and Lisa Jordan. Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Lowell Kitchen and Jim Kitchen; sisters-in-law, Linda Kitchen and Karen L. Kitchen. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



