Steele, Jean

Loving Mother Talented Administrator



Jean C. Steele was a loving Mother to her daughter Gwen Steele Lee and her son Gerron L. Steele. She loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren Brandon, Austin and Carrah.



Jean was a talented administrative assistant for the University of Dayton's Center for Competitive Change. In that capacity she contributed to the success of Visual Systems and Kaizen programs in many parts of the country. She was also a central figure in the success of UD's Women in Engineering Program. Her boss Carol M. Shaw remembers her saying, "The Devil is in the Details." Following that advice was key to our success.



