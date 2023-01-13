STEEVES, Carol



Jan. 7, 1948 – Jan. 9, 2023



Carol Steeves, 75, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away at her home on January 9, 2023. She was born in Evansville, IN, to Willis and Bettye (Clewlow) Murphy. She married Jon H. Steeves on November 20, 1965, in Fremont, OH, and he survives.



Carol enjoyed working at Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood, OH, for 14 years. Carol was a long-term volunteer at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) Thrift Shop. She was a member of the WPAFB Officers' Spouses' Club, Beta Sigma Phi and a DAR charter member. Carol loved to travel and traveled throughout Europe with her husband, living abroad for several years. She also enjoyed needlework, sewing, gardening and cooking. She won several "Best in Show" awards at the Greene County Fairs in Ohio for her various bouquets, sewing and baking entries.



Carol is survived by her husband; Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Jon Steeves, Beavercreek, OH; children; Matthew (Susan) Steeves, Beavercreek, OH, Eric (Libby) Steeves, Oakwood, OH, and Amanda (Eric) Ray, Hilliard, OH, grandchildren; Hailey, Jack, Emily, Jon, Olivia Steeves, Addison and Amelia Ray, siblings; Darol Murphy, Oregon, OH, Earl (Laura) Murphy and Bonnie (John) Geyer, all of Fremont.



Carol is preceded in death by her parents.



Private graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Fremont, OH.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wright Memorial Library at https://www.wrightlibrary.org/foundation.



